Joyce is survived by her children, Janice Hallmark, Kenneth Burgess, and Sheri Monroe. Her stepchildren, John Vest, Sharon Ward, and Sheila Murrell. Her siblings, Sue Kenney, Shirley Bennett, Roy Ross, Richard Ross, Linda Moore, and Brenda Sims. Her ten grandchildren and step-grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

A service of remembrance will be held at 10::00 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Denison Waterloo Lake Pavilion with Larry Myers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Joyce's family requests memorials be made to Meals on Wheels Texoma

