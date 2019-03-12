JP Henderson, 96, went home to the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Just Like Home in Whitesboro, Texas.

JP was born on July 13, 1922 in Whitesboro, to Oscar Frank and Dolly E. (Plicher) Henderson. He married Marie Alexander July 7, 1944 in Marietta, Okla and was married to her for 71 years prior to her passing in 2015. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Whitesboro and a custodian for the church for many years. JP was a carpenter for over 40 years, and he retired after 20 years from Foxworth-Galbraith Lumber Company at 85 years old. He enjoyed wood working but his biggest hobby in life was working. He loved caring for others and spent many a day working on the homes of the widowed ladies in town and baking pecan pies to take to the sick. JP was a loving family man, one who spent 71 years taking loving care of his wife Marie.

He is survived by his daughter Joyce Earl of Whitesboro, daughter Linda Spears and husband, Roy of Whitesboro; grandson Dwayne Abbe and wife, Kelli, grandson Jeffrey Abbe and wife Caron, grandson Neil Scoggins and wife Shannon, grandson Tommy Allen Hartsell; granddaughter Leigh Ann Skipworth, granddaughter Kristy Hartsell, granddaughter Melissa Schares and husband Billy; step-granddaughter Laura Baker and husband Chris, step-granddaugh ter, Jennifer Bezek and husband Marc, step-granddaughter, Dana Earl; twenty-two great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

JP was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Dolly Henderson, son, Terry Lynn Henderson, daughter, Patricia Hellinger, son-in-law, Larry Earl, son-in-law, Glen Hellinger, and three sisters, Nannie Mary Henderson, Bernice Henderson and Frankie Alexander.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to First Baptist Church Building fund 124 Center St. Whitesboro, TX 76273 or Guardian Hospice 2009 Independence Dr. Ste. 100, Sherman, TX 75090.

Funeral Services for JP will be held at Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, officiated by Rev. Rick Carney. Interment will follow at Collinsville Cemetery. There will be a time of visitation held at the funeral home 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 12, 2019