JUAN BOSCO FARFAN Obituary
Juan Bosco Farfan, age 57, of Van Alstyne, TX, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at WNJ Hospital, Sherman, TX with his family close to him.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Ochoa Farfan, and his two sons, Juan Bosco Farfan Jr. and Jose Diego Farfan. He is also survived by father, Antonio Farfan; his brothers, Antonio Farfan Reyes, Francisco Farfan Reyes, Humberto Farfan Reyes, and Guillermo Farfan Reyes; his sisters, Maria del Rocio Farfan Reyes, Guadalupe Farfan Reyes and Patricia Farfan Reyes, all from Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico; and a host of extended family and friends.
A rosary will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. Both events will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, in Van Alstyne, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020
