Juanita Faye Patterson Simmons age 92 of Denison left to be with her love, Tuesday November 3, 2020. Juanita, or Nita as some called her, was born on June 22, 1928 in Hobart, Oklahoma to John C. Patterson and Mary Lucille Gardner. She married James W. Simmons in Tahoka, Tx Dec. 21, 1960, and shared 57 years with him until his death on Nov. 26, 2018. She is survived by 9 of their kids. Five girls, Sherry & Charles Robison of Denison, TX, Judy Dodd Arlington, TX, Nancy & Gary Weber Of Corpus Christy, TX, Melinda & Terry Miller of Euless, TX, Dani Simmons of Denison, Tx. Four boys, Kenneth Jeffcoat of Conroe, TX , Wesley & Sherry Jeffcoat of Van Alstyne, TX, Walter & Glenda Simmons of N. Carolina and Jimmy Kyle Simmons of Lewisville, TX. 33 grandkids, 48 great grandkids & 18 great great grandkids. Two brothers, JC Patterson and Clarence Patterson both of Lubbock, TX. Two sister Mary & Hayden Vines of Nocona, TX, Hazel Rudder of Lubbock, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, and father and one son, James Davy Simmons. Two sisters, Imogene Hay and Geneva Threet. Two brothers, Clyde Patterson and James Riley Patterson. Visitation will be held Thursday night Nov.5, 2020 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at Bratcher Funeral Home 401 W. Woodard St. Denison, TX.
Graveside burial Friday at 10 am at Fairview cemetery 1501 N. Stater Hwy 91, Denison. Pall bearers will be sons, and son in laws Kenneth Jeffcoat, Wesley Jeffcoat, Jimmy Simmons, Charles Robison, Gary Weber and Terry Miller. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to the Food Bank or charity of your choice
.