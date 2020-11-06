1/1
JUANITA FAYE SIMMONS
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUANITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Faye Patterson Simmons age 92 of Denison left to be with her love, Tuesday November 3, 2020. Juanita, or Nita as some called her, was born on June 22, 1928 in Hobart, Oklahoma to John C. Patterson and Mary Lucille Gardner. She married James W. Simmons in Tahoka, Tx Dec. 21, 1960, and shared 57 years with him until his death on Nov. 26, 2018. She is survived by 9 of their kids. Five girls, Sherry & Charles Robison of Denison, TX, Judy Dodd Arlington, TX, Nancy & Gary Weber Of Corpus Christy, TX, Melinda & Terry Miller of Euless, TX, Dani Simmons of Denison, Tx. Four boys, Kenneth Jeffcoat of Conroe, TX , Wesley & Sherry Jeffcoat of Van Alstyne, TX, Walter & Glenda Simmons of N. Carolina and Jimmy Kyle Simmons of Lewisville, TX. 33 grandkids, 48 great grandkids & 18 great great grandkids. Two brothers, JC Patterson and Clarence Patterson both of Lubbock, TX. Two sister Mary & Hayden Vines of Nocona, TX, Hazel Rudder of Lubbock, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, and father and one son, James Davy Simmons. Two sisters, Imogene Hay and Geneva Threet. Two brothers, Clyde Patterson and James Riley Patterson. Visitation will be held Thursday night Nov.5, 2020 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at Bratcher Funeral Home 401 W. Woodard St. Denison, TX.
Graveside burial Friday at 10 am at Fairview cemetery 1501 N. Stater Hwy 91, Denison. Pall bearers will be sons, and son in laws Kenneth Jeffcoat, Wesley Jeffcoat, Jimmy Simmons, Charles Robison, Gary Weber and Terry Miller. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to the Food Bank or charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Bratcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fairview cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
9034652323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bratcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved