Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
JUANITA JUNE BREWSTER

JUANITA JUNE BREWSTER Obituary
BONHAM-Graveside services for Juanita Juan Brewer, age 86, of Windom, TX will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Windom Cemetery. Mr. Steve Mohundro will officiate. Mrs. Brewer died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Bluebonnet Rehabilitation of Ennis.
Juanita June (White) Brewer was born in Fannin County Texas on May 10, 1933.
June is survived by her daughters, Sheila Ann Milleman and husband Bill of Stephenville, TX and Debra Jan Davis and husband Ray of Garland, TX; 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Anita Orr of Garland, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
No formal visitation will be held however Mrs. Brewer will lie in state at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home on Saturday, April 18, 2020 thru Monday, April 20, 2020 between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020
