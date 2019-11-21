|
|
VAN ALSTYNE - Juanita (Nita) Lavern Vineyard, 92 of Van Alstyne, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 in Van Alstyne, Texas. Juanita was born to the late General and Millie Wheeler on August 3, 1927 in Childress, Texas. She married Joe Lee Vineyard on January 14, 1955. They lived in Arlington, Texas for many years until moving to Van Alstyne in 1971 where they raised their children. She worked as a teacher's aide for Van Alstyne Independent School District for many years. She also worked for Fred Douglas School in Sherman. She was always dedicated to her family and after she retired spent much of her time taking care of others. She loved Jesus and tried to live her life for him. She was always happy to share a conversation about him to others and her family. She loved so many and was loved by so many and although she will be greatly missed the memories will be treasured forever. Our mother was a lady of great faith and surrounded herself with ladies that were part of her church family. They were as close as sisters and shared the love of their family with each other. They were each other's first calls of the day, worshiped together on Sunday mornings, grandchildren activities, birthday parties, constant companions for lunch, dinner and a mean game of forty-two or chicken foot. Generally, when you saw one you saw them all together. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Van Alstyne but for the past couple of years she would attend the First Baptist Church in Howe with her son and daughter-in-law.
She is survived by one son, Jimmy Vineyard and wife, Veronica, of Howe, TX. Two daughters, Kathy Edmondson and husband James, of Denison, TX and Karla Sprowl and husband Jason, of Van Alstyne, TX. Grandchildren, Victoria Vineyard, Krista Owens, Faith Griffin, Sydney Sprowl, Riley Joe Sprowl, Amy Foster, Billy Pope, Dylan Guthrie, Amanda Edmondson and Jamey Coleman. Great grandkids, Khloe and Caden Owens. Brother, Billy Joe Wheeler of Howe, TX. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 44 years Joe Lee Vineyard, her parents, son Alvin Pope, brothers, J.W. Wheeler, Lee Roy Wheeler, Dolan Wheeler, Vernon Wheeler, Eugene Wheeler, and her only sister, Velma McClusky.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne, Texas. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, in Van Alstyne, Texas. Burial will follow at the Van Alstyne Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home and Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne, Texas. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019