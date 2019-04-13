Home

Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
Juanita Loreen Walker

Juanita Loreen Walker Obituary
Juanita Loreen Walker, age 76, passed away peacefully at Texoma Medical Center on April 11, 2019. She was a member of the Valley Church of Christ in Gunter, and was a resident of Focused Care Nursing Home in Sherman. She was predeceased by her father, Monroe Walker, her mother, Lois Layton Walker, and a sister, Lillie Irene Walker.
She is survived by her sister, Doris Walker Edwards of Sarasota, Florida; two aunts and one uncle, Mildred Achimon of Howe, Texas, Monnie and Loyd Morris of Bowie, Texas; a nephew, Terry Chapman (Gwen); a niece Darla Horn (Ron), all from Sarasota, Florida, and many cousins throughout Texas.
In spite of her challenges, Juanita always spoke with love and kindness and accepted her circumstances without complaint. She loved her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ, her Family, Gospel songs, playing Dominoes, Checkers & Bingo, old TV shows, & almost all kinds of food.

A state room services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne, Texas. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 13, 2019
