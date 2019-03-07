Home

Rader Funeral Home
1617 Judson Road
Longview, TX 75601
(903) 753-3373
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Rader Funeral Home
1617 Judson Road
Longview, TX 75601
Juanita R. Patrick


Juanita R. Patrick
Juanita R. Patrick Obituary
Juanita R. Patrick, age 92, of Longview passed away March 3, 2019. She was born January 31, 1927 in Temple, Texas to Thomas and Bessie Rae. The family moved to Longview when she was a child where she attended local schools growing up and graduated from Longview High School. Juanita met Fred Patrick and they were later married April 14, 1946. Her most talked about accomplishments were being President of VOCAL-19 in 1992, hosting the "Singles" group at the Alpine Church of Christ, and circulating a petition helping to get Longview Regional Medical Center.
Her husband Fred Patrick, parents siblings Frances, Jack, Thomas and Max and one grandson Justin all preceded her in passing.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons Darrell, Dennis and Philip, six grand children, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grand daughter.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview with interment to follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Her favorite scripture was Proverbs 3:5,6.
An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
