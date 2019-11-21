Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Juanita "Nita" Tolbert


1923 - 2019
Juanita "Nita" Tolbert Obituary
Nita Tolbert, age 96, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Friday November 15, 2019.
Born Juanita Sharp, July 17, 1923, in upper East Tennessee. She won hundreds of first place ribbons for sewing, canning and homemaking at Tennessee State Fairs. In high school she won the right to represent Tennessee in the Chicago Worlds Fair. While attending the University of Tennessee she was chosen a 'Miss Tennessee Beauty', and later went to work at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. From there she moved to Oak Ridge, TN, where she worked for a contractor involved with the manufacture of the Atomic Bomb, (The Manhattan Project).
At the end of World War II, she was transferred to Albuquerque, NM, to work for a contractor at Kirkland Air Force Base. When that was completed, she stayed in Albuquerque as secretary to the State manager of a company. While there, she met the love of her life, Joseph O. Tolbert, Grayson County native, who was a radio personality at the time. They married October 4, 1947, in Albuquerque, NM, and moved to Knoxville, TN, until 1956 when they moved to Dallas, Texas.
Nita had extensive experience as an executive secretary for several large Dallas companies. They moved to Howe, TX, in 1963, and in 1964 she went to work for the Howe State Bank. Later she opened Nita's Electrolysis Clinic in Howe, and in 1977 she became the Site Manager for the Howe S.N.A.P. Center.
Mrs. Tolbert is survived by two daughters, Jonita and her husband Rev. Jerry Scott, of Willis Oklahoma, and Tanda Tolbert, of Sherman; five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a dear daughter-in-law, Liz Troop of Van Alstyne; and a very special Nephew and his wife Vicki Sharp, of Scottsburg, Indiana.
Mrs. Tolbert was preceded in death by her parents; Mr. and Mrs. E.B. Sharp and four brothers; Aubrey Sharp, Claude Park Sharp, Louis Sharp and Elwood Sharp.
A memorial service will be held at 10a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Howe. Nita had been a member of the First Baptist Church in Howe for 54 years, and taught Sunday School in addition to many other church positions and activities. She loved her Pastor, her Sunday School class, and all her church friends dearly.
Memorials may be made to Operation Heal Our Patriots or Operation Christmas Child at Samaritanspurse.org.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019
