JUDGE JEFFREYS
Judge Jeffreys, a resident of Bokchito, Oklahoma joined his Lord and Savior on Saturday September 19, 2020 at the age of 97.
Family hour will be from 1-2:00 PM on Thursday September 24, 2020 at the Bokchito First Baptist Church in Bokchito, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 PM at the church with Bro. Roger Speers officiating. His final earthly resting place will be the Bokchito Cemetery.
Mr. Jeffreys is survived by his cherished wife, Mary of the home, sons, Rodney Jeffreys of Bokchito, Oklahoma and Wendell Jeffreys of Tyler, Texas, and two grandchildren.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 22, 2020.
