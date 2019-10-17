Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Waldo Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater New Hope Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. (Doss) Jones


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith A. (Doss) Jones Obituary
Judith A. (Doss) Jones ascended from earth to eternity Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center following a sudden illness.
Celebration of her life will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Greater New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Stell Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery. Public visitation will be Friday at Waldo Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now