Judith A. (Doss) Jones ascended from earth to eternity Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center following a sudden illness.
Celebration of her life will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Greater New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Stell Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery. Public visitation will be Friday at Waldo Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019