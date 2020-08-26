ODESSA–Judith Ann "Judy" (Crawford) Watts died Monday, July 27, 2020.

Judy was born May 3, 1938, in Oxford, Michigan. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1956, and she married Robert "Bob" Watts on September 22, 1956.

Judy loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll and Margaret Crawford; her husband, The Reverend Deacon Robert "Bob" Watts; and brother, Douglas Crawford.

Judy is survived by her sons: Michael (Sally) of Odessa, Texas, Steven (Kim) of St. Augustine, Florida; and Patrick (La'Ong) of Alexandria, Louisiana.

Grandchildren: Dan, Andrew, Hillary, Jameson, Colin, Jennifer, and Nisa.

Great-grandchildren: Harrison, Marley, Lincoln, McKayla, Isabell, Magdalena, Emery, and Savannah.

Sister: Jo Carol (William) Burgard

Also: David (Betty) Watts; Mary (the late Jack) Elmer; Marjorie (the late Richard) Sullivan; and many nieces and nephews.

Special Friends: Marvin and Marian Middleton, Sue Tucker, and John and Colleen Voss.

Judy was a school bus driver, dress shop owner, and housewife.

She was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church in both Michigan and Texas. Before moving to Odessa, Judy was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Denison, Texas, and was a member of The Order of the Daughters of the King.

She enjoyed travelling, especially in their RV, boating/sailing on the Great Lakes, golfing, singing, playing penny slots, and all sorts of sewing and crafts.

Judy loved anything pink.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 427 Woodard Street, Denison, TX 75020. Phone (902) 465-2630. Judy's memorial service will be live-streamed on Facebook - St. Luke's Denison.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Denison, TX.

