AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Judith Carol Aynes


1943 - 2019
Judith Carol Aynes Obituary
Judith Carol Aynes, 76, of Denison, died Saturday, July 13, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Park Avenue Church of Christ in Denison. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
She is survived by daughters, Teresa Aynes of Celina, Cheryl Aynes Flood (John) of Denison; sons, Kevin Covella (Christine) of Bellevue, OH, Chris Covella of Leo, IN; step-daughter, Deneen Aynes Blood (Mark) of Denison, Kimmie Wilson of Colbert, Okla; step-sons, Devin Aynes (Deanne) of Denison, and Darry Aynes of Denison; step-sister, Sandra Allen; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren, with another on the way; one great-grandchild, with another on the way; and one step-great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 18, 2019
