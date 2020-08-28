Services for Judith "Judy" Darlene Hastings, 73-year old Sherman resident, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29th at West Sherman Baptist Church. She went to be in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Officiating will be Brother Danny Wood of the Church. Burial will be in Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
Mrs. Hastings was born on June 26, 1947, in San Diego, California, daughter of Henry W. and Joy C. Allen. She graduated from Denison High School in 1965. She married the love of her life, Michael W. Hastings in Sherman, Texas, on May 12, 1979.
She was a Co-Owner and The Adult Supervision at Hot Rod's Collision Repair and Advantage Powder Coating. She enjoyed traveling the country with her husband on their Harley and in their Corvette. She had the most infectious laugh, that will forever be remembered. She was a member of West Sherman Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Michael Hastings of Sherman; mother, Joy Allen of Denison; mother-in-law, Sarah Hastings of McKinney; sister, Carol Hastings of McKinney; daughter, Tammy "Sis" Taylor of Sherman; son, Tracy Taylor of Denison; daughter, Angela Copeland of McKinney; daughter-in-law, Becky Taylor of Denison; dogs, Ramous and Randy of Sherman; grandson, Justin Copeland and wife Jeannette of Pottsboro; granddaughter, Stevi "Weava" Clayton and husband Brian of Aubrey; granddaughter, Cortnie "PB" Webb of Collinsville; great-grandsons, Casin Clayton of Aubrey and Justin Copeland Jr of Pottsboro; uncle, Ovid Cole and wife Jo of Sherman; cousins, Ovid Cole of Sherman, Robbie Cole and wife Tammy of Sherman, Vickie Pearson and husband Bob of Indiana, Terri Stumpp of Denison, and Sue Sterling of Sherman.
She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Taylor; grandparents, Mable and Cleve Cole; daughter, Michele Taylor; and father, Henry Allen.
Pallbearers will be Justin Copeland, Brian Clayton, Ovid Cole, Robbie Cole, Saul Petty, and David McMinn.
The family will receive friends at Waldo Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 28th.
Memorials may be made to West Sherman Baptist Church in her honor.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com