Judith Gail Edwards passed away peacefully at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, Texas on September 21, 2019. She was born September 26, 1942 in Sherman, Texas to the late Preston and Ina Warren. She was a 1961 graduate of Sherman High School, where she was the editor of the school paper 'The High Talk' and was active in numerous other school functions. She met and married her high school sweetheart, Gene Edwards, class of 1960, on
March 31,1962 in Sherman. Judy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She had a fierce love of God, family, and country to go along with her warm, beautiful smile. She is survived by her husband, Gene; daughter, Shannon Edwards; son, Warren Edwards and wife Nancy;
grandchildren, Preston and Laura Edwards; brother, David Warren and wife Gail; sister-in-law, Suzanne Adrian and husband John, along with many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at the home of Warren and Nancy Edwards, with the interment at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has requested
memorials be sent to the or the .
Published in The Herald Democrat from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019