On Sunday, June 16, 2019 our beloved mother, Judith Jane Ernsberger, 81, died at home in Sherman, Texas.

Moma was born July 16, 1937 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the daughter of Edwin and Ida (Crossley) Albino. She loved to paint, cook, bake, and read and was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox and the Dallas Stars. Moma made us laugh with her quick wit and stories, and she was the light of our lives believing the world revolved around her treasured kids and grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Cory Ernsberger in Richmond, VA, and her husband, Dean Ernsberger in Sherman, TX.

Members of her family mourning this loss are her son Dean Ernsberger of Fishers, IN; son Kirk Ernsberger (Ronali) of Sherman, TX; daughter Heidi Johnson (Mike) of McKinney, TX; Grandchildren Jacob Wood of Georgia; Corbyn Wood of Georgia; Chad Summers (Jamie) of Ft. Bragg, NC; Ashley Ebberson (David) of Staffordshire, England; Dakota Ernsberger of Sherman, TX; Brett Johnson of McKinney, TX; and Molly Johnson of McKinney, TX; Great-Grandchildren Hailey Ebberson of Staffordshire, England; Max Ebberson of Staffordshire, England; Skyler Summers of Ft. Bragg, NC; and Zoee Summers of Ft. Bragg, NC; and sister Joyce Collins of Chicago, IL.

To honor her wishes, there will be no services, and she will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to the Tom Bean Volunteer Fire Department.

