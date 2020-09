Or Copy this URL to Share

Judith "Judy" Wynne Kincaid, age 76, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.

Mrs. Kincaid is survived by her family, husband, Gene Embry Kincaid, daughter Kim Kincaid, two grandchildren, four great grandchildren.

Mrs. Kincaid will be cremated according to her wishes. Memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid restrictions.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

