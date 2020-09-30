Judith (Judy) Wynne Kincaid died on September 17th, 2020 at her home in Sherman. There will be a gathering to share memories of her life on Saturday, October 3rd, 2:00 p.m. at Pavilion #1 in Pecan Grove West Park, 3200 Canyon Creek Dr., Sherman. This facility is outside with a roof and we will practice social distancing with masks.
Judy was born in Dallas on January 6th, 1944 to parents Nettie Griffin Wynne and Lucian Mancel Wynne. She was the eldest of four siblings; brothers Leland Mancel Wynne and William Monty Wynne, and sister Sherry Ann Wynne. The family moved to the South Plains in the fifties and most of her formal education was in Lubbock ISD. Her early career thoughts were of becoming a psychiatrist or counselor; however, her mother and grandmother were hairdressers and that may have influenced her occupational genetics. Instead, she married Gene Kincaid resulting in a union that has endured, despite all probabilities, for over sixty years; an attestation to the depth of Judy's capacity to forgive.
Two children were born into this marriage, Kim Kincaid and Kirk Lawrence Kincaid. After her children started school, Judy did too and became a licensed hairdresser; an art she practiced for over forty years. Many of her clients became life-long friends and those long-term relationships were often as much a result of her counselling as her hairdressing skills. Judy was keenly aware of human behavior and sensed what those around her were feeling and thinking. She was empathetic, compassionate and her intuition was usually right because she trusted her own observations.
Judy created many arts and crafts projects and was especially talented in needle work, After meeting a local glass blower, she began collecting glass art objects and he taught her how to make glass beads from molten glass and assemble them as jewelry. She competed in board games most of her life, especially duplicate bridge where she attained the rank of Bronze Life Master.
Judy is survived by her husband Gene Kincaid; daughter Kim Kincaid and partner Greg Baker; grandchildren Jered Edward Monroe and wife Tayler, Spencer Dylan Hope; great grandchildren Weston Edward Monroe, Sutton James Monroe, Lily Fae Hope, and Liam Chase Hope, nieces Angela Armstrong and Jamie Wynne.
