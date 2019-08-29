|
|
Judy Gail Blankenship, 63, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Dallas Texas.
Judy Gail Thompson was born the daughter of Emmett and Mary (Brown) Thompson on September 13, 1955 in Denison, Texas.
She graduated from Denison High School in 1974 and from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 1978 with a Bachelors in Accounting. After college, she worked with her brother Eddie Thompson at his accounting firm in Denison. She met Charley Blankenship in 1960 when she was five years old. He would become the love of her life. They started dating in early 1980 and were married later that year. They had two children Keith and Andy. Judy loved sports of all kinds especially the Dallas Cowboys and Denison Yellow Jackets. She attended or watched every game with her family. She was an accomplished tennis player at both singles and doubles. Judy was also an excellent water skier, a hobby she enjoyed with her two children. She coached their youth soccer teams and spent time on the golf course with them and Charley. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Judy loved to travel with her family. Her travels took her to Europe and across the country, touring Italy and hiking the Grand Canyon. She was a life-long animal lover and gardener. She was especially proud of her azaleas and was famous for her desserts.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Mary Thompson. She is survived by her husband, Charley; son, Keith of Denison; son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Maranda of Tulsa; grandchildren, Xander, Trinity and Luna; and her brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Chris Thompson.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman, Texas. Family visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank all those who make the decision to be an organ donor. Those decisions changed Judy's life and countless others through her. In lieu of flowers please consider visiting the Donate Life Texas registry website at www.donatelifetexas.org
Condolences may be registered www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home located at 604 W. Main in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019