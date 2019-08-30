Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Judy Gail Blankenship


1955 - 2019
Judy Gail Blankenship Obituary
Judy Gail Blankenship, 63, of Denison, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Medical City in Dallas.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel in Denison. Pastor Steve Rice will officiate. Interment will follow at West hill Cemetery in Sherman.
She is survived by her husband, Charley Blankenship of Denison; sons, Keith Blankenship of Denison, Andy Blankenship of Tulsa; brother, Eddie Thompson; and three grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019
