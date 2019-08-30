|
Judy Gail Blankenship, 63, of Denison, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Medical City in Dallas.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel in Denison. Pastor Steve Rice will officiate. Interment will follow at West hill Cemetery in Sherman.
She is survived by her husband, Charley Blankenship of Denison; sons, Keith Blankenship of Denison, Andy Blankenship of Tulsa; brother, Eddie Thompson; and three grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 30, 2019