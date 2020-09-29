Judy Kay Cross, a loving mother to five children, and doting wife, left this earthly life on September 25, 2020 at the age of 77.

Family hour will be from 7-8:00 PM on Monday September 28th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday September 29th at the Fairview Baptist Church in Durant, Oklahoma with Rev. Bill Ledbetter officiating. Her final resting place will be the Childress Cemetery in Childress, Texas, at 11:00 AM Wednesday September 30th.

Mrs. Cross is survived by her husband, Fredrick Cross of the home, children, Robert V. A. Smith of Florida, Jeffrey M. Smith of Florida, Tamara D. Dias of California, Sandra K. Bledsoe of Oklahoma, Freddie R. Cross of Oklahoma, siblings, Joann Miller of Texas, twin, Rudy Heath of Texas, seven grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

