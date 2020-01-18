|
Judy Ann Manners died in Denison, Texas on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Family hour will be from 7-8:00 PM Monday January 20th at Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday January 21st at the Mead Baptist Church in Mead, Oklahoma with Bro. Kerry Groce officiating. Her final resting place will be the Mead Cemetery in Mead, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Manners is survived by her husband Virgil Manners of the home, children, Stephen Manners of Durant, Oklahoma, Brent Manners of Durant, Oklahoma, 3 grandchildren, siblings, Joye Dice of Lewisville, Texas, Rachel Tucker of Mead, Oklahoma, Sharon Muncrief of Madill, Oklahoma, Leonard Huffman of Madill, Oklahoma, Ricky Huffman of Garland, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 18, 2020