WHITEWRIGHT–Judy Gwen Ayres Simpson. 77, of Whitewright, Texas, died, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00PM on December 5, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church located in Whitewright, Texas. Rev. Doyle Henderson will officiate. She will be inurned at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery, Whitewright, Texas.

A Visitation will be held at 1:00PM on December 5, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church located in Whitewright, Texas. Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Simpson of Melissa, David Simpson of Whitewright; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; brother, Jack Ayres of Austin; her sister-in-law, Gertrude Ayres of Denison.

