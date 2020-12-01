1/
JUDY SIMPSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUDY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITEWRIGHT–Judy Gwen Ayres Simpson. 77, of Whitewright, Texas, died, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00PM on December 5, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church located in Whitewright, Texas. Rev. Doyle Henderson will officiate. She will be inurned at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery, Whitewright, Texas.
A Visitation will be held at 1:00PM on December 5, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church located in Whitewright, Texas. Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Simpson of Melissa, David Simpson of Whitewright; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; brother, Jack Ayres of Austin; her sister-in-law, Gertrude Ayres of Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow's Earnheart FH
201 W Maple St
Whitewright, TX 75491
(903) 364-2215
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved