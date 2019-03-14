Julia Ann Miller went home to be in the arms of her Lord and Savior on March 11, 2019 at the age of 83 in Sherman, Texas.

Ann Miller was born on September 21, 1935 in Mead, Oklahoma; the daughter of Charlie Clayburn Roberts and Florence (Bowers) Roberts. She graduated from Mead High School and began doing bookkeeping shortly after. After working with several businesses in town she retired from the Sherman (Herald) Democrat. She was married to Richard Miller on July 11, 1954 in Durant, Oklahoma and enjoyed many years with him. She was well known for many things in her life; devoted wife, loving mother to her children, grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and to the many children who were in and out of her house over the years, a dedicated Prayer Warrior, loving sister, and an amazing friend and mentor. She loved to sew with the many costumes she made for her grandchildren and their programs, she loved to cook and made the best sweet tea so no one ever went home hungry from her house, and to tend to the blackberries she grew in her backyard as we all waited for one of her delicious black berry cobblers. Her heart and her front door were always open to everyone she knew and she has touched many lives over the years. She attended First Assembly of God in Sherman for over 50 years, where she had been a Sunday School teacher, Missionette leader, and church secretary for 25 years.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years Richard Miller of Sherman, Texas; daughter Sylvia Dixon and husband David of Sherman; sons Steve Miller and wife Lavyon of Sherman, and David Miller and wife Liberty of Sherman; grandchildren Kristi Shilling and husband John of Sherman, Rachel McKinney of Colbert, Oklahoma, Jeremiah Miller and wife Nikki of Lubbock, Andrew Dixon of Sherman, Alisha Dixon of Corpus Christi, Allison Martin and husband Jamin of Granite City, Illinois, Scott Miller and wife Megan of Howe, Dustin Miller of Sherman,, Kadee Fischer and husband Nicholas of Stephenville, and Madison Miller of Sherman; great-grandchild ren Zachary Beckham, Seth Shilling, Aaron Shilling, Elijah Shilling, Hudson McKinney, Eliza Miller, Slade Miller, Lilah Miller, Leeann Fischer, and was waiting on her two new great-grandchildren; sisters Jessie Grigg of Bonham, and Norma (Jo)Lankford of Apache, Oklahoma; along with an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.



She was preceded in death by her mother Florence Roberts, her father Charlie Roberts, brother Cecil Roberts, sister Maudie Barcheers, sister Flossie Watterson, sister Edith Goggans, brother Albert Roberts, brother Robert Roberts, and sister Mildred Beshirs.

Pallbearers will be Jeremiah Miller, Scott Miller, Dustin Miller, Andrew Dixon, Joe Farmer, and Andrew (Bo) Farmer.



Family Night will be 6 to 8 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home on Thursday March 14, 2019. Services will be held 10 a.m. Fridsay March 15, at First Assembly of God church, 121 W. Pelton, Sherman. Published in The Herald Democrat from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019