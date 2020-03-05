|
|
TIOGA–Julia Ann Reynolds Smith, age 76, of Tioga Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Julia is survived by her two daughters and their spouses Shari and Glenn Gerszewski and Amber and Todd Schuler and her beloved son Marlon Adventyr; grandchildren, Greg "#1 grandson" Hammons and wife Melynda "#1 granddaughter", Jeremy "Stymie" Hammons and wife Rozy, Zachary Chaudoir, Tyler Gershewski and fiancé Sara Bonta, Julie Arieta and husband Matthew. Great-grandchildren; Timothy "Drakers" Hammons and wife Shailee "Shells", Alexander "Pigpen" Hammons, Ashlyn "Magpie" Hammons and Adiana "Butterfly" Hammons. Siblings; Benny Reynolds, Frieda and Harlan Baker, sister in laws Sue Reynolds and Tommie Hairston; her beloved niece and caretaker EJ Lee along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and her dogs Abby and Gus.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sonny Smith, parents Fred and Ruby Reynolds, and siblings Susie White and Edward Reynolds. The family respectfully requests that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Tioga Cemetery Association.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Tioga Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, van Alstyne. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online guest book at www.scogginsfuneralhme.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020