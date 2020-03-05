Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225

JULIA ANN (REYNOLDS) SMITH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JULIA ANN (REYNOLDS) SMITH Obituary
TIOGA–Julia Ann Reynolds Smith, age 76, of Tioga Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Julia is survived by her two daughters and their spouses Shari and Glenn Gerszewski and Amber and Todd Schuler and her beloved son Marlon Adventyr; grandchildren, Greg "#1 grandson" Hammons and wife Melynda "#1 granddaughter", Jeremy "Stymie" Hammons and wife Rozy, Zachary Chaudoir, Tyler Gershewski and fiancé Sara Bonta, Julie Arieta and husband Matthew. Great-grandchildren; Timothy "Drakers" Hammons and wife Shailee "Shells", Alexander "Pigpen" Hammons, Ashlyn "Magpie" Hammons and Adiana "Butterfly" Hammons. Siblings; Benny Reynolds, Frieda and Harlan Baker, sister in laws Sue Reynolds and Tommie Hairston; her beloved niece and caretaker EJ Lee along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and her dogs Abby and Gus.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sonny Smith, parents Fred and Ruby Reynolds, and siblings Susie White and Edward Reynolds. The family respectfully requests that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Tioga Cemetery Association.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Tioga Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, van Alstyne. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online guest book at www.scogginsfuneralhme.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JULIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -