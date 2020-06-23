JULIA COPLEY

Julia Irene Weemes Copley passed away peacefully at her home on June 17, 2020. She was born to Hoyt and Rebecca Weemes on March 26, 1962 in Denison, TX and received a new chance at life with a heart transplant on April 24, 1999. Julie was full of grace, wit, and an unwavering love for Jesus Christ. She ran the race set before her with endurance and established a legacy that impacted anyone who was fortunate enough to know her.
As she entered the arms of Jesus, she was survived by Kelley Copley, husband of 38 years; her son John Copley and his wife Renee along with their sons Koby, Joseph, and Augustus; her daughter Margaret Copley Herrick along with her daughter Lucille; and her son James Copley along with his wife Maryam. She is also survived by her mother, Rebecca Jackson Weemes; sister, Rhonda Weemes Sinor; and mother-in-law, Gloria Orton Copley; along with many other dear family members whom she loved very much.
Family night will take place at American Funeral Home in Colbert, Oklahoma from 5-7pm on Sunday, June 21st. Services will be held at FBC Cartwright on Monday, June 22nd at 10am, with Reverend Troy Phillips and Reverend Dale Walker officiating.
Pallbearers will be Fred Jackson, Mike Washer, Tim Fullen, Koby Copley, Levi Sinor, Joseph Copley.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to support the Heart and Lung Transplant Clinic at UT Southwestern Medical Center. PO Box 910888 Dallas, TX 75391-0888 or online at engage.utsouthwestern.edu
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 23, 2020.