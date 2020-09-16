Or Copy this URL to Share

Julian Toledo, age 80, of Bonham, Texas passed away Sunday evening, September 13, 2020 lovingly surrounded by family at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Wise Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Celsa Toledo of Bonham, Texas; son, Dennis Toledo and wife Barbara of Florida; daughters, Amnet Trammell and husband Derick of Anna, Texas and Juliann Toledo; sister, Delia Toledo of Miami, Florida; three grandchildren, one great grandson; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

