Julie Ann (Newsom) Gipson won her battle against Acute Myeloid Leukemia when the Lord called her home and healed her entire body on Sunday, October 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members.
Julie was born on January 5, 1960 in Denison, TX to John Henry Newsom and Una Belle (Frith) Newsom. She loved spending her time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Julie especially enjoyed gardening with her daughter Holley, and always looked forward to having breakfast with her daughter Ashley on the weekends at the Hitchin' Post in Gainesville, TX; and feeding treats to her Beloved Dog.
Julie leaves behind her Beloved Support Dog, Brandy; son, John (Bubba-C) Anderson and wife, Stayce of McKinney, TX; daughter, Ashley (Pookie) Winds Marsden and boyfriend, Michael (Uglier than Me) Estrada of Gainesville, TX and Holley (Baby Girl) Cox and husband, Vince (Sugar Britches) of Sadler, TX; nine grandchildren, Allysa Gallaway and husband David, Sr. of Denison, TX, John Acker and wife Alexis of Alpena, MI, Dakota Acker and wife Ariel of Denison, TX, Colton Cox of Denison, TX, Caitlin Cox of Sherman, TX, Chandler, Callie and Cassie Godbey of Bonham, TX and Ethan Anderson of McKinney, TX; seven great-grandchildren, Victoria, Gracie, Emma, David Jr., Joseph Glenn, Charlie Ann and Aiden; brother, Don Newsom of Denison, TX; sister, Carolyn Tracy of Gainesville, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews and special friends Jerry Gipson, Buddy Tracy, Tammie Wirt and Patsy Wood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Sharon Baker and Ellen Boaz, brother-in-law, Danny Boaz, nephew, Michael (J-Bird) Graber, her dear friend, Doris Wigley and the father of her children, Tattoo Mike Marsden.
Family visitation and memory sharing will be Tuesday October 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, TX.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in her name to Texoma Community Center Counseling in Sherman, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 12, 2019