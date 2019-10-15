|
|
|
Julie Ann (Newsom) Gipson, of Sadler, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Denison.
A family visitation and memory sharing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her son, John (Bubba-C) Anderson of McKinney; daughters, Ashley Winds Marsden of Gainesville, and Holley Cox of Sadler; sister, Carolyn Tracy of Gainesville; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Texoma Community Center Counseling in Sherman.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019