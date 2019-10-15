Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Gipson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Ann (Newsom) Gipson

Send Flowers
Julie Ann (Newsom) Gipson Obituary
Julie Ann (Newsom) Gipson, of Sadler, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Denison.
A family visitation and memory sharing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her son, John (Bubba-C) Anderson of McKinney; daughters, Ashley Winds Marsden of Gainesville, and Holley Cox of Sadler; sister, Carolyn Tracy of Gainesville; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Texoma Community Center Counseling in Sherman.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.