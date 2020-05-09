|
SHERMAN–Julie Dawn Sutherland went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after a 3 ½ year battle against stage 4 cancer. She was born on May 20, 1973 in Wichita, Kansas to Larry and Peggy Rathfon. She grew up in Sherman and attended Sherman High, Class of 1992. She married the love of her life, Bobby Sutherland, on November 21, 1993. Two children, four grandchildren, and many others look up to the love that Bobby and Julie shared. Julie worked for Bennett Truck Transport for over 20 years as a dispatcher. It didn't take long for many of her drivers to become extended family. In her leisure time she enjoyed spending time with family, especially her children and grandchildren. Her favorite place to be was on the water, camping, and soaking in all of the memories with those she loved the most.
Julie is survived by her husband, Bobby; son and daughter-in-law, Caleb and Bre Sutherland; daughter and son-in-law, Chelsie and Calvin Humphrey; grandchildren, Addisyn, Addalyn, and Breckyn Sutherland; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Beverly Rathfon, and Bobby and Becki Rathfon; sister, Sheila Rathfon; Father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mike and Andrea Sutherland, all from Sherman, Texas; brother-in-law, Wayne Sutherland, from Calera, Oklahoma; sisters-in-law, Christina Sanchez from Antlers, Oklahoma and Jo Anna Aranda from Mundelein, Illinois; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Larry and Peggy Rathfon; mother-in-law, Sherry Sutherland; granddaughter, Emery Sutherland; sisters-in-law, Jackie Walker and Rita Zapata.
Julie will be remembered as an amazing wife, indescribable mom, perfect mother-in-law, loving Lolli, one-of-a-kind sister, fun aunt, and empathic friend. She was known by many for putting others first, paying it forward, positive thinking, her bravery, strength and courage. Her faith was steadfast, and she always knew that she was in God's hands. Everyone that loves Julie knew how contagious her inspiration was. Some of her favorite things were to watch her grand babies grow, the love of her children, and spending quality time with her soul mate. Her children are her greatest accomplishments and watching them fall in love and have families of their own filled her heart. Julie is the strongest person our family knows, and we will miss her beyond measure. We have peace in knowing that she is resting, pain and cancer free, reunited with many who love her, and that we will see her again.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 9, 2020