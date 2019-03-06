|
Juliene Marie Phillips, age 57, of Pottsboro, TX passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Wilson Jones Hospital, Sherman, TX. Juliene was born on December 13, 1961 in Salina, Utah to Joe Westbrook & Darla Crandell. She worked in home health and was a Christian.
She is survived by her mother; Darla Jackson of Murfreesboro, TN, two sisters; Holly McGaugh of Lewisville, TX and Kim Wilson of TN.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
