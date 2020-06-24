JUNE ALLEN
June Gwendolyn Allen left this life and joined her Savior at her home in Bokchito, Oklahoma on June 21, 2020 at the age of 72.
Mrs. Allen is survived by her husband, Royce of the home, sons, Kevin Allen of Bokchito, Oklahoma and Craig Allen also of Bokchito, two grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and sister, Shirley Cox of McKinney, Texas.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday June 25, 2020 at the Bokchito Cemetery with Pastor Greg Thralls officiating.
Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 24, 2020.
