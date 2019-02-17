June Bullard Devereaux left this life and joined her beloved Lord and Savior, on February 14th, 2019 in Calera, Oklahoma at the age of 89. She was born in Old Allison, Bryan County, Oklahoma to Joe Benton (J.B.) Andis and Annie Mae (Howard) Andis on June 15th, 1929.

June's family hour will be Monday February 18 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of her life will begin at 11 a.m. with Brother Cole Newton and Jim Coleman officiating. Her final resting place will be at the Highland Cemetery with Chase Devereaux, Josh Ramsey, Matt Ramsey, Jason Bullard, Tom Bolger, Clayton Ripley, Chad Bullard, Drew Bullard, Arik Flanders, Jace Martin, Kevin Clark, Michael Sullivan, and Blake Bullard serving as her pallbearers.

June was blessed to be married to two wonderful men in her lifetime; first marriage on March 18, 1948 was to Beovia 'Happy' Bullard, he preceded her in death in 1969. She married Merle E. Devereaux in Durant, Oklahoma on November 12th, 1978, he preceded her in death in 2010. June was a member of the Western Meadows Baptist Church. She worked side by side with Happy in their greenhouse and helped him with various activities where he taught school. She was a teller at the First National Bank and checked groceries at Safeway for many years. When she and Merle retired, they spent endless hours together volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Families Feeding Families and all kinds of projects at their church. She showed her love in many ways, especially cooking delicious meals for her family and others. June enjoyed gardening, and crocheting. She cherished every member of her family and looked forward to any time they spent together.

Mrs. Devereaux is survived by her cherished children, John Bullard and wife Tracey of Denison, Texas, Pam Devereaux Rich and husband Charles of Durant, Oklahoma, Chuck Devereaux and wife Jan of Ada, Oklahoma, and Jerry Bullard and wife Clair of Little Elm, Texas; beloved grandchildren, Matt Ramsey and wife Holly of Dallas, Texas, Josh Ramsey and wife Halcyon of McKinney, Texas, Jason Bullard and wife Kelly of Mustang, Oklahoma, Jessica Bolger and husband Tom of Ft. Worth, Texas, Jennifer Ripley and husband Clayton of Austin, Texas, April Clark and husband Kevin of Durant, Oklahoma, Jaci Martin and husband Jace of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jill Flanders and husband Arik of Dallas, Texas, Chase Devereaux of Dallas, Texas, Craig Nelson and wife Brandy of Kiowa, Oklahoma, Christa George and husband Martin of Reseda, California, Chad Bullard and wife Tara of Houston, Texas, Blake Bullard and wife Bethany of Durant, Oklahoma, Christine Sullivan and husband Michael of Ft. Worth, Texas, Clint Bullard of Plano, Texas, Drew Bullard of Plano, Texas, Ashley Young and husband Jason of Waco, Texas, Sydney Burton of Plano, Texas, Anna Burton of Little Elm, Texas, Sabrina Burton of Little Elm, Texas, and Dixie Bullard of Little Elm, Texas and 24 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Shelba Hammonds, Melba Graham, and Virginia Hansen.

Mrs. Devereaux was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Beovia 'Happy' Bullard, second husband, Merle Devereaux, son, Joe Bullard, daughter, Janie Ramsey, sisters, Natoma Hooper, Kay Miller, Cutie Loftis, LaWanda Heil, and brother, C.B. Andis

Services are under the direction of Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Okla.

Family and friends are invited to our website to leave message of condolences for June's family at www.holmescoffeymurray.com . Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019