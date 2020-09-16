JUSTIN FULTS

Justin Monroe Fults passed away in Cartwright, Oklahoma on September 9, 2020, at the age of 17.

He is survived by his parents, his Grandfather, Travis Fults of Bokchito, Oklahoma, Brother, Cris Mayes, Sisters, Roni Fults and Samantha Mayes.

Visiting hours for Justin will be from 6pm-8pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. Funeral Services will be at 2pm on Friday, September 18, 2020 in the Chapel at the Funeral Home, with Bro. Ross Phillips officiating. Following will be interment at Soper Cemetery in Soper, Oklahoma.

