Juston Chance McSpadden, 38, of Sherman, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence in Sherman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Rebekka Zachary of Sherman; children, Charlotte Zachary of Sherman, Olive McSpadden of Sherman, Marah Zachary of Apple Valley, MN, Regan Zachary of Apple Valley, MN; sister, Chelsea McSpadden of Austin; and grandmother, Margaret Crow of Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019