Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Juston McSpadden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juston Chance McSpadden

Send Flowers
Juston Chance McSpadden Obituary
Juston Chance McSpadden, 38, of Sherman, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his residence in Sherman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Rebekka Zachary of Sherman; children, Charlotte Zachary of Sherman, Olive McSpadden of Sherman, Marah Zachary of Apple Valley, MN, Regan Zachary of Apple Valley, MN; sister, Chelsea McSpadden of Austin; and grandmother, Margaret Crow of Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juston's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -