Baby Boy Kaiden Cotton, went to be with Jesus on February 12, 2019. Kaiden was still born at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX. He was born to Jalin Cotton & Emerly Nevarez.
He is survived by his parents, Jalin Cotton & Emerly Nevarez, grandparents; Krystal Jackson of Sherman, TX, Elliott Cotton, Sonia Lopez of Sherman, TX, Pedro Nevarez of Sherman, TX, Great-Grandparents; Lucila Cordova, Ruby Jackson, other extended family.
A graveside service will be Thursday, February 13, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at West Hill Cemetery, Sherman, TX. Officiating will be Pastor Dora Marquez & Pastor Saul Marquez.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019
