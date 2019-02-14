Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kaiden Cotton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kaiden Cotton


2019 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Kaiden Cotton Obituary
Baby Boy Kaiden Cotton, went to be with Jesus on February 12, 2019. Kaiden was still born at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX. He was born to Jalin Cotton & Emerly Nevarez.

He is survived by his parents, Jalin Cotton & Emerly Nevarez, grandparents; Krystal Jackson of Sherman, TX, Elliott Cotton, Sonia Lopez of Sherman, TX, Pedro Nevarez of Sherman, TX, Great-Grandparents; Lucila Cordova, Ruby Jackson, other extended family.

A graveside service will be Thursday, February 13, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at West Hill Cemetery, Sherman, TX. Officiating will be Pastor Dora Marquez & Pastor Saul Marquez.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries