KAMILA CAPPS
PRINCETON–Kamila Spackova Capps was born March 24, 1928 in Plzen, Czechoslovakia to Vaclav Spacek and Marie Spackova. She passed away at her home in Princeton, surrounded by family on October 29, 2020. She was 92 years of age.
Kamila met Roy Allen Capps while he was serving in the U.S. Army during World War II over in Czechoslovakia. They were married on September 12, 1945 in Plzen, Czechoslovakia. Together they made a home and raised seven children. She was a machine operator at E-Systems for 17 years working on special projects for the U.S. Government. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church.
She is survived by her sons, Roy F. "Tater" Capps (Kathy) of Whitewright; Roy Allen Capps, Jr. (Jill) of Princeton; Ronnie Capps (Anna) of San Antonio, and Roger Capps of Leonard; daughters, Mary Hawthorne (Paul) of Princeton, Susie Grigsby (Mike) of Honey Grove, and Becky Taylor (Billy) of Windom; 20 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Slavina Dlouha of Prague, Czechoslovakia and Vera Kolarova of Plzen, Czechoslovakia. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 75 years, Roy Capps; brothers, Frank Spacek, Jaroslav Spacek; sister, Marus Spackova.
Funeral Services will be held 2PM Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. Pastor James Williams will officiate. Pallbearers will be Stephen Hardin, Brian Capps, Jason Tabor, Keith Capps, Raymond Fontenot and Paul Hawthorne. Interment will follow at Vittitoe Cemetery, Whitewright, Texas. A visitation will be held from 12PM noon until service time at 2PM Monday, November 2, 2020 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow's Earnheart FH
201 W Maple St
Whitewright, TX 75491
(903) 364-2215
November 2, 2020
Roger, I cannot fathom how hard it is to lose both parents so close together. My heart and prayers are with you. Judie Mitchell Barnard
Judie Barnard
Friend
