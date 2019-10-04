Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Owens and Brumley Funeral Home
Wichita Falls, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home
Wichita Falls, TX
Kammie Lynn (Wineinger) McCoy


1963 - 2019
Kammie Lynn (Wineinger) McCoy Obituary
Kammie Lynn (Wineinger) McCoy, age 56 of Sherman, Texas died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Medical City Dallas Hospital.
She was born January 29, 1963 in Wichita Falls, Texas into the family of Euell and
Lela Wineinger. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1981. She worked as a Ward Clerk/Unit Secretary at the Wichita General Hospital for several
years. She was a member of Lamar Baptist Church. She married Dennis Mathew McCoy on September 16, 1988 and moved to Saint Jo. Their only child Mathew
Clinton McCoy was born August 15, 1991. She moved her membership to the First Baptist Church in Saint Jo. Kammie was a volunteer at heart, helping to collect refreshments for the Saint Jo VFD while on large fires, planning and helping in activities for the church and school. The family moved to Sherman in 2001. She worked at Texoma Medical Center in Denison for a few years until health issues forced her disability. She became a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Sherman where she was active in Awanas Children's Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Ladies Club. She became a Pink Lady Volunteer with the Wilson N. Jones Hospital Auxiliary 2013 holding offices on their board and winning awards from the Texas Association of Hospital Volunteers for her activities.
Kammie is survived by her husband Dennis McCoy and son Mathew McCoy of Sherman, Texas; half-siblings Jeffrey Scott, Michelle, Glenn and Christina Andersen all of California; a newly acquainted half-sister, Teresa (Jones) Simmons of Waycross, Georgia; and a niece Kristen McGregory of Irving, Texas.
Kammie was preceded in death by her adoptive parents Euell and Lela (McCoy) Wineinger, her natural parents Max Jones and JoAnn (Wineinger) Andersen, sisters Beverly Wineinger and Deborah McGregory.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman from 4 to 6 p.m. A second Visitation will be on Saturday, October 5 th
in Wichita Falls at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home at 10 a.m. with a Funeral Service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Wichita Falls.
The online register book may be signed at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019
