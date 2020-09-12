KAREN CASS

Karen (Braudrick) Cass, a resident of Durant, Oklahoma, and proud member of the Choctaw Nation, passed from this life on September 9, 2020 at the age of 59.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Armstrong, Oklahoma with Bro. Nick Robison officiating.

Mrs. Cass is survived by her husband, Bobby of the home, sisters, Kathy Ashley of Durant, Oklahoma and Mechelle Howard of Calera, Oklahoma, brothers, Cody Braudrick of Denison, Texas, and Roger Braudrick of Ft. Worth, Texas, and also survived by her father, Bill Braudrick of Durant, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

