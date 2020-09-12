1/
KAREN CASS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KAREN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen (Braudrick) Cass, a resident of Durant, Oklahoma, and proud member of the Choctaw Nation, passed from this life on September 9, 2020 at the age of 59.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Armstrong, Oklahoma with Bro. Nick Robison officiating.
Mrs. Cass is survived by her husband, Bobby of the home, sisters, Kathy Ashley of Durant, Oklahoma and Mechelle Howard of Calera, Oklahoma, brothers, Cody Braudrick of Denison, Texas, and Roger Braudrick of Ft. Worth, Texas, and also survived by her father, Bill Braudrick of Durant, Oklahoma.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Colbert
107 Burney Street
Colbert, OK 74733
580-296-4663
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved