|
|
|
Karen Diane Niblet, age 60, of Inglewood, CA, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX on Friday, January 3, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her fiance', Jerry Boyd, her siblings; Jacqueline Niblet-Crawford, Bishop William C. Niblet (Rosa), Minister Alfred Nick Niblet (Edna), Freida Niblet-Marine (Pastor Henry), Rickey Niblet (Ladrian), Faye Niblet-Rhodes, Kennetn Niblet, Dan Niblet and Patricia Niblet-Lew (Pastor Tran).
Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Greater Harvest North Church, 1100 W. Center, Sherman, TX. Interment will follow at West Hill Cemetery. Family & friends visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020, 6 – 8 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020