Karen Sue Staley, 64 years of age, passed away in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, October, 31, 2020.

Karen is survived by her sister, Fran Yow of Madill, Oklahoma, and Best Friend Terri Stilwell of Silo, Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers, Karen had requested that you make a donation to Toys for Tots.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma

