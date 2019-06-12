|
KEMP - Karley Evelyn Ervin, 2, of Kemp, Okla, died Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 14 at Kemp Church of Christ in Kemp, Okla. Minister Jan Kelly will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
She is survived by her parents, Keenan and Lindsey Ervin; sister, Kenley Ervin; grandparents, Kendell and Debra Ervin, Jeff Berg and Connie Berg, great-grandparents, Bonnie and Kenneth Ervin, Ester Dixon, and Evelyn Berg.
Please visit the online registration at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 12, 2019
