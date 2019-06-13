On Sunday, June 9, 2019 the Lord called His precious angel, our daughter, Karley Evelynn Ervin, 2, to her heavenly home.

Karley entered this world March 29, 2019 in Denison, the daughter of Keenan and Linsey Ervin. Karley loved her stuffed lamb, bottles of milk, and watching cartoons. But she especially loved her mom and dad, her sister and playing with her cousins. Although Karley was only here for a brief time with us she touched many lives, and her memory will live on forever in our hearts.

Karley leaves behind her family, parents, Keenan and Linsey Ervin, sister, Kenley Ervin; grandparents, Kendell and Debra Ervin, Jeff Berg, and Connie Berg; great-grandparents, Bonnie and Kenneth Ervin, Esther Dixon, Evelyn Berg; aunts and uncles, Kasey and Tammie Ervin, Koby and Cindy Ervin, Stephen and Traci Fuller, Jason and Toni Berg, Chris and Amy Berg; first cousins, Klay, Keeli, Kate, Kendall, Kennedy Ervin, Gracie, Michah, Jonah Fuller, Emma, Thomas, Lauren, Jack, Wyatt, McKenzie, Samantha, and Andrea Berg; great aunts and uncles, Tristan Lawson, Meagen Wilson, Cinch and Spur Wilson, and numerous other cousins and friends.

Funeral services celebrating Karley's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Kemp Church of Christ in Kemp, Oklahoma with minister Jan Kelly officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in Kemp Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.