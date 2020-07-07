1/1
KASEY ANDERSON
Kasey Anderson, 37, died Friday June 26, 2020 with her family and friends by her side.
Visitation will be held Tuesday 6-8pm July 7, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home, funeral services will take place on Wednesday June 8, 2020 at 1pm, also at Waldo.
She was born Nov 23, 1982 at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth to Michael Anderson and Vesta (McCanlies) Sheren.
Kasey was a beautiful soul with an amazing smile that would make things better if you were having a bad day.
She would make you laugh, and cry, and was a friend when you need it.
She lived life on her own terms, loved her family and especially her three children: Hunter, Avery, and Mason.
Kasey was a warm hearted beautiful young lady, who touched many lives in a positive way. She will be seriously missed by all.
Kasey is survived by her mother; Vesta Sheren; biological father, Michael Anderson; stepfather, Michael Sheren; children; James Hunter Rich, Elizabeth Avery Anderson, and Jasper Mason Anderson; sisters, Layci Megan Keeney, and Tara Yvette Huffman; aunts, Lisa Morgan, Iva Linsteadt and husband Daniel; uncles, Michael G. McCanlies and wife Michelle, JimEd McCanlies and wife Laurie; and her boyfriend, Jessie Brown.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Michael and Patsy McCanlies, and numerous cousins and friends.
We will embrace all the good memories and celebrate the chance to be around someone like Kasey who touched all of our hearts.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
