|
|
|
Katharina K. Anderson, 84, of Whitesboro, died Thursday in Denison.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey. The Rev. J.T. Riley will officiate. A memorial service hosted by the family will follow the services.
She is survived by her daughter, Ursula Blackman of Whitesboro, daughter, Heidi Anderson of Whitesboro, four granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.
Services are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019