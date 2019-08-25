Home

Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Belew Cemetery
Aubrey, TX
1934 - 2019
Katharina Anderson Obituary
Katharina K. Anderson, 84, of Whitesboro, died Thursday in Denison.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Belew Cemetery in Aubrey. The Rev. J.T. Riley will officiate. A memorial service hosted by the family will follow the services.
She is survived by her daughter, Ursula Blackman of Whitesboro, daughter, Heidi Anderson of Whitesboro, four granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.
Services are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019
