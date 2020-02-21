Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
KATHERINE WILLIAMSON

KATHERINE WILLIAMSON Obituary
SHERMAN–On February 18, 2020, Heaven gained a new beautiful angel.
Katherine Williamson was born on April 24, 1950 in Jay, Florida to Fredrick and Alice McPhearson. She attended J. J. Tate High School in Cantonment, Florida. Katherine lived a long life with her loving family and friends. There was never a stranger in her presence. In 2006 Katherine began her journey into sobriety. She joined AA and was a volunteer for the Four Rivers Outreach where she taught classes and helped countless people better themselves with support and love.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents Fredrick and Alice McPhearson, her brother James McPhearson, and late husband Leslie Eric Williamson. She is survived by her children Michael Ouellette and his wife Shannon, daughter Shannon Doggett and her husband Eddie, sisters Barbara Hudgins, Lisa Holland and her husband Ron, Laverne Mallory, grandchildren Taran Ouellette, Elizabeth Doggett, Megan Ouellette and Ryan Doggett, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes Katherine will be cremated. The family will receive friends at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas on Sunday, February 23 from 6pm-8pm.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020
