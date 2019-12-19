|
Kathie Anne Saunders was born in Buffalo, New York on September 27, 1959 the daughter of Howard Roberts Stevens and Laura Lorriane Wilkins Stevens.
Kathie passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Tom Saunders; mother, Laura Stevens;, siblings, Laura and husband Randy, James and wife Heather, Faith, and Michele and husband Michael. Kathie is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019