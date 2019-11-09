|
Our beloved mother, Kathlee Smith Merrill, was called to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, November 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held on Sunday, November 10, at 1:30 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home. The family will greet friends in a reception following the service. Rev. Nancy Powers of St. John's Episcopal Church in Pottsboro, Texas will officiate. The family will have a private interment at West Hill Cemetery on Tuesday.
Kathlee was born on January 9, 1924 on the family farm in the Dripping Springs community, to L.E. and Sharlotte Mae Lamb Walker. She attended Denison schools and graduated from Denison High when she was 16. She met and married W.C. Smith in 1941 and they had 4 children; Sandra, Debra, Brenda, and Daniel. During WWII, Kathlee and baby daughter Sandra moved to Oakland to be close to her husband before he was deployed to the European Theatre. After the end of the war, the family made their home
back in Sherman. She continued to raise her children and take care of the home while her husband worked for White's Auto Store in Sherman. When her youngest child started school, Kathlee worked for JC Penny, Montgomery Wards, and then for the Sherman Democrat where she retired after many years of service. W.C. preceded her in death in 1985. She later married Jim Merrill. Because they had both retired, Kathlee and Jim were able to travel extensively throughout the US and Canada, which made for a wonderful and exciting way to spend their golden years together.
Kathlee treasured her many friends and every neighbor she has ever had became her friend. She was devoted to her family and she has always been the Matriarch. She was always there when needed to offer love and guidance. She was a great cook and enjoyed all the aspects of homemaking. She loved God and made sure that her children had a Christian foundation in their lives. Whether it was Mom, Mamaw Kathy, or Granny, she was part of every aspect of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren's lives no matter how big or small, everything was important concerning her family. She was adored by her family. Even in her later years she maintained her sharp wit and her keen sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Kathlee was preceded in death by husband, W.C. Smith, husband Jim Merrill, son, Daniel, and grandson, Scott Greene. She is survived by 3 daughters, Sandra Hunter and husband Jim of Round Rock, Texas, Debby Carpenter and husband Cecil of Pottsboro, Texas, and Brenda 'Bunny' Fox and husband Paul, of Denison, Texas; 5 grandchildren, Kim Sullivan and husband John, Jason Groves and wife Summer, Jill Sanchez, Michelle Moore and husband Mike, and Chase Smith; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; grand daughter-in-law, Lori Lovelace; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019