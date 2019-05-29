Services Delta Funeral Home 451 Sw 1St St Cooper , TX 75432 (903) 395-2165 Funeral service 11:00 AM Delta County Funeral Home Cooper , TX View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Covenant Presbyterian Church Sherman , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Kathryn Coble Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathryn Bab (Janes) Coble

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Kathryn Bab Janes Coble died and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Born April 6, 1941 in Cooper Texas, Bab was a fiercely loving daughter, sister, athlete, coach, teacher, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and traveler. Bab was born to parents Dr. Olen G. Janes and Margaret Jefferson Janes in Cooper, Texas. The third child of five, she was competitive, caring, and a friend to all. Her siblings Dr. Gaynor Janes, Mrs. Margaret Ellen Janes Haltom, Dr. Jefferson Janes, and Mrs. Julianna Janes Yaffé. Bab was preceded in death by her parents and brother Gaynor.

Athlete: Bab was a lover of all sports. In 1958, as a senior, Bab led the Cooper High School Girls Basketball team to a State Championship. She earned all-state honors. After high school, she enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and coaching youth basketball in Sherman. She was a loyal and avid Texas Rangers and Dallas Mavericks fan, even when they drove her crazy (which was and is most of the time).

Musician: Bab was an accomplished pianist and retained the ability to sight read almost any piece of music. She insisted that all three of her children take piano lessons. Sitting with her young grandchildren at the piano was a joy and brought smiles.

Teacher: After graduating from Texas Christian University, a master science teacher, she began her teaching career at Spring Branch High School in Houston, Texas, where she taught biology for five years. After a family-raising break, she returned to teaching first as a substitute teacher in the Sherman schools, then 7th grade science at Piner Middle School for over 25 years leading the gifted and talented program. The thousands of students that entered her classroom felt loved, encouraged, and pushed to grow and learn more than they thought they could. She was never not teaching her family and grandchildren about nature, science, critters, bugs, human biology, and anything outdoors.

Wife: While in Houston, she met her best friend and husband-to-be, David E. Coble. After David graduated from Baylor College of Medicine, they were married in 1966 in the tiny First Presbyterian Church in Cooper, Texas. Bab and David have had 53 years of a loving, good and productive well-lived marriage.

Mother: Bab was a wonderful mom her three children: David Jefferson Coble (and wife Whitney), Juli Adrien Coble Pekurney (and husband Kyle), and Heidi Kathryn Coble Varga (and husband Ian). With their births in Maine, New Mexico, and Texas.

Grandmother: Nani (pronounced Nonnie) was immensely loving and a proud grandmother to Gregory and Grant Pekurney, Cameron and Bella Varga and Maggie May Coble. Each have been a light and wonderful source of joy especially during the last 2 ½ years of battling her cancer.

Aunt: She was privileged to be an aunt and great aunt to all her siblings children. Aunt Bab, was an extra mom to all of her nieces and nephews. She loved and encouraged them throughout different turns in their lives.

Traveler: Bab loved to travel. She and David lived in Sicily for a year where David was a physician in the Navy. They had the opportunity to visit Italy, England, Ireland and much of Western Europe. Numerous family and other travel and vacations across and throughout the U.S. were annual occurrences; with a special love for the white sand beaches of the Florida Gulf Coast, the bays and marshes of southern Louisiana, the deserts and mountains of New Mexico, and numerous trips to enjoy the grandeur of Alaska. She connected her family with the natural world around her and that love and legacy will carry on forever.

Now her spirit has traveled to be with the Lord. Now free of pain and suffering. We, her believing family, cherish her fierce love for us and yearn for the resurrection to be reunited with her again, united for eternity with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A funeral service for family and close friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Delta County Funeral Home in Cooper, Texas.

The Celebration of Life and Memorial service for Bab's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sherman, Texas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas. The online register book may be signed at www.waldofuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations on Kathryn Bab Janes Coble's behalf can be made to any of the following programs; Covenant Presbyterian Preschool, 322 West Pecan St, Sherman, TX 75090. Texas Children in Nature through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, 4200 Smith School Rd, Austin, TX 78744. Gulf Island National Seashore through the National Park Service/National Park Foundation, and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation for kids.