Kathryn D. Jones, 84, of Foreman, AR, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1 in the Piney Cemetery. Dale Oglesby will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Homes in De Queen, AR.
She is survived by husband, Joel; children, Andrea (Tom) Billingsley, Linda Gauldin, Steve Williams, Jacque (Brian) Chapin, Randy (Kathy) Jones, and Jennifer (Chris) Williams; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 1, 2019
