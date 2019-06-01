Home

Wilkerson Funeral Home
403 West Stillwell Avenue
DeQueen, AR 71832
(870) 642-2218
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Piney Cemetery
Kathryn D. Jones Obituary
Kathryn D. Jones, 84, of Foreman, AR, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1 in the Piney Cemetery. Dale Oglesby will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Homes in De Queen, AR.
She is survived by husband, Joel; children, Andrea (Tom) Billingsley, Linda Gauldin, Steve Williams, Jacque (Brian) Chapin, Randy (Kathy) Jones, and Jennifer (Chris) Williams; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 1, 2019
